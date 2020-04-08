Bernie Sanders Dropping Out of Presidential Race

by Alabama News Network Staff

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has ended his presidential campaign after disappointing primary results.

Sanders, who saw his once strong lead in the Democratic primary evaporate as the party’s establishment lined up swiftly behind Biden. Sanders dropping out of the race leaves former vice president Joe Biden as the likely Democratic nominee who will challenge Trump in November.

In his announcement Wednesday he acknowledged t that the former vice president is too far ahead for him to have any reasonable hope of catching up.

Sanders made the announcement in live message on Twitch.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)