Business Council of Alabama to Present TV Special to Help Small Business Owners

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Business Council of Alabama will present a statewide TV special called “The Small Business Exchange” on Thursday night from 7-8 p.m. The special is designed to help small business owners recover from the economic hit they’ve taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The special will air on Alabama Public Television and on Facebook Live.

Small business owners can get help with these subjects:

The CARES Act

Small Business Loans

Employment Issues

Tax Relief

Government COVID Orders

In partnership with Alabama Public Television, the Business Council of Alabama will bring together experts in business, banking, accounting and law to answer phone calls from Alabama business owners and employers as they grapple with the impact of the coronavirus on the state’s economy.

New federal loans are now available for small businesses, but funding is limited in some cases and quick action is required.

These experts will be taking calls and answering questions on Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Small business owners, sole proprietors, freelancers and the self-employed, independent contractors, and 501(c)(3) organizations should call (833) 222-4249 during the times listed above to speak with an expert.