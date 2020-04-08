Clearing And Cooler Late Week

by Shane Butler

We have another round of storms possible early Thursday morning. The main threats will be damaging winds and hail. Improving weather is on the way for midday Thursday into the afternoon hours. Afternoon temps will warm nicely into the upper 70s to lower 80s Our weather remains fairly quiet with sunshine and cooler temps Friday. Highs may only manage mid to upper 60s. Saturday is looking like a decent day with the rain holding off until the evening. It starts out chilly with temps in the low to mid 40s. Afternoon high temps will recover nicely and reach the mid 70s. Sunday is setting up to be rather wet and possibly stormy. A frontal system will be moving through the deep south. Rain and storms are likely ahead and along the frontal boundary. Everyone will need to be weather aware throughout the day. This system passes and we’re back to sunny but cooler weather conditions early next week. We could see another round of low to mid 40s both Tuesday and Wednesday morning.