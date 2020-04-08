Drive-In Easter Sunday Service Planned in Camden

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Easter Sunday will be a lot different this year — because of the Coronavirus pandemic. But people in Camden still plan to gather together to celebrate the day.

Churches in Camden are planning a community-wide drive-in church service for Easter Sunday morning. Organizers say troubling times like these — actually cause Christians to hold tighter to their faith.

The service will be held in the parking lot of Wilcox Central High School at 9:30.

“This is a community event. That doesn’t matter whether you’re a Lutheran or a Methodist, whether you’re black or white or Hispanic or Asian,” said Rev. Brian Dovey of Camden United Methodist Church.

“Whatever your ethnicity or your religious background, if you’re a Christian, if you’re in love with Jesus. Even if you don’t know Jesus, this is a great opportunity for you to come hear about Jesus. And maybe have an opportunity to meet Him.”

For more information about the event call (334) 682-4478.