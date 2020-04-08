East Alabama Medical Center Celebrates COVID-19 Patient’s Move From ICU

The hospital's first coronavirus patient to be moved off ventilator and out of ICU

by Jalea Brooks

As many of you are hoping to see the “the good news” and stories of recovery regarding COVID-19, this celebration at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika is just that.

EAMC posted this video to Facebook Tuesday afternoon, as Tony Thornton was wheeled out of the intensive care unit. The COVID-19 patient has been in the hospital since March 20th. He’s not going home just yet, but he’s happy to have a new home in the hospital outside of ICU.

The hospital staff lined the hallway clapping, cheering and giving two thumbs up, as Thornton was wheeled into his new “regular patient room” the Facebook post said.

The 48-year-old Auburn man is the the first coronavirus patient at EAMC that was on a ventilator and has recovered well enough to be moved out of intensive care.

In his own words he told the hospital staff Tuesday afternoon, “I am still weak, but feeling pretty good. I talked to my wife for the first time and that was wonderful.” His advice for the public? “People need to follow the guidelines. This is a big deal.”, the Facebook post said.

Though Thornton is not being discharged yet, dozens of other coronavirus patients have been released after being hospitalized at EAMC . Tuesday, EAMC offficials said a total of 29 patients had been discharged home.