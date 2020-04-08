EMA: Montgomery Papa John’s Employee Possibly Tests Positive for COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency says it has been told that an employee at a Papa John’s restaurant could possibly have COVID-19.

The EMA says the manager was told by a family member of the employee that he had tested positive.

Papa John’s says the employee worked at the location on Madison Avenue. The EMA says the employee hasn’t been inside the restaurant since April 2.

The location has closed while a CDC-approved cleaning company sterilizes the premises, according to the EMA.

All employees who had worked with this person have been put on quarantine, the EMA says. Workers from other stores will be brought in once the location is sterilized and can re-open.