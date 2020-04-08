Falcons unveil new, redesigned uniforms for first time in 17 years

April 8, 2020 — The Atlanta Falcons announced on Wednesday they will usher in the 2020 season with new uniforms as part of a comprehensive redesign for the first time in 17 years. The entire new array of uniform options includes elements of the Falcons’ past while updating the brand to match the modern progression of Atlanta.

The new official Falcons home look will feature black jerseys and black pants with the away look going white on white. The uniform closet will now offer up to eight different color combinations, including the current throwback version paying homage to the 1966 team and a new “Rise Up” alternate uniform. The collection includes four jerseys (black home, white away, gradient alternate and the ’66 throwbacks), four pants (black, white, red and throwbacks) and one helmet (satin black).