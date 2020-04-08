First Responders Face New Challenges Due to Coronavirus

by Jerome Jones

First Responders are facing unique challenges when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic and they are going the extra mile to unsure their safety, and public safety.

Fir fighters, law enforcement, and EMT’s have adopted new approaches to service calls. Most notably, first responders are now screening people before making contact.

“The dispatch office is asking questions at their level when they talk to a caller, and we ask our own questions when we get there,” says Matt Missildine, of Pike Road Fire Department.

In Macon County, Sheriff Andre’ Brunson stocked up on PPE puppies back in January. He believes first responders should know where positive cases are, and is concerned with deputies’ safety when they respond to calls.

“Even though we are practicing the social distancing, and wearing the mask and the gloves, it’s a disadvantage to not know where these cases are when deputies go out to a home,” says Brunson.

Both Sheriff Brunson and Chief Missledine say they believe they have enough personal protection equipment to last until the curve of the pandemic flattens.