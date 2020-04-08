Georgia Governor Extends State of Emergency

by Alabama News Network Staff

ATLANTA (AP) – Gov. Brian Kemp says he plans to extend the state of emergency in Georgia through May 13 as coronavirus infections and deaths continue to climb across the state. The announcement came as the number of infections from the new virus approached 10,000 in Georgia, with confirmed deaths rising to 362. Kemp says he intends to renew the public health emergency declaration set to expire next Monday. Emergency powers state lawmakers granted the Republican governor last month allow an extension without legislative approval. Kemp has used that authority to order residents to shelter at home except under prescribed circumstances and to close businesses deemed non-essential.

