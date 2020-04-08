Montgomery Police Searching for Two for Fraudulent Use of Credit Cards

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is currently investigating multiple Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Offenses.

Reports indicate that the pictured suspects, male and female, used the credit cards of multiple victims throughout the City of Montgomery. Investigators are searching for their identity.

If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of these suspects, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

You may also use CrimeStoppers new 800 number, 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward of up to $5,000!