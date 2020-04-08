Outcry Over Racial Data Grows as Coronavirus Slams Black Americans

by Alabama News Network Staff

As the coronavirus tightens its grip across the country, it is cutting through an already vulnerable population – black Americans.

Leaders in cities hard-hit by the pandemic have been sounding the alarm over what they see as a disturbing trend of the virus killing black Americans at a higher rate, along with a lack of overall information about the race of victims as the nation’s death toll mounts.

An Associated Press analysis found that 42% of the victims whose demographic data was shared by local officials were black, even though black Americans account for roughly 21% of the population in the areas covered the analysis.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)