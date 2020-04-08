Rural Health Medical Program in Selma to Get CARES Act Grant

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Rural Health Medical Program in Selma will be receiving a CARES Act grant of $719,960. The announcement was made by Congresswoman Terri Sewell (D-Alabama).

The money is part of $4,227,190 in funding for community health centers in Alabama’s 7th Congressional District as part of the funding allocated by the CARES Act.

The CARES Act, Congress’ third COVID-19 response bill, allocated $100 billion to the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund to help fight COVID-19 and $1.32 billion in supplemental funding to community health centers.

According to Sewell’s office, this is the second round of funding received by these community health centers, which received initial funding through the first COVID-19 response bill passed by Congress.

“Our health care workers and health care centers are our first line of defense in combating this deadly virus,” Sewell said in a statement. “I am grateful for this substantial investment, which will provide much needed assistance to our overextended system, particularly to our community health centers, who fill an urgent need within our rural and urban communities. I will continue to fight to make sure that Alabama’s 7th Congressional District receives the support and resources we need to ensure the safety and health of our community.”

“We truly appreciate the efforts that Congresswoman Sewell and our other representatives have made in helping community health centers to equip ourselves with the tools we need to fight this pandemic,” Keshee Dozier Smith, the CEO of Rural Medical Health Program, Inc., said. “These funds are greatly needed and will be used to test current and future patients who may not have access to a primary care provider. With this funding, we can now put together a plan to maintain our employees, stay staffed and plan ahead, buying PPE for the future, not just month to month. We can now equip ourselves for what is needed.”

Sewell’s office says other grant money will be going to community health centers in Birmingham and Tuscaloosa, which are also part of the 7th Congressional District.