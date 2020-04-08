Second Montgomery Postal Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

A second Montgomery postal worker has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was a Retail Associate who served customers at the Shakespeare Post Office.

USPS Spokesperson of the Alabama District, Debra J. Fetterly released the following on the positive test:

“The U.S. Postal Service has learned that an employee at the Shakespeare Post Office in Montgomery, AL, tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The local public health office has confirmed the test, and we will follow the guidance they provide. We believe the risk is low for employees who work at the Shakespeare Post Office, but we will keep our employees apprised as new information and guidance becomes available.

As you may know, under the Rehabilitation Act and the Privacy Act, specific employee medical information must be kept confidential and may only be shared in very limited circumstances. Therefore, the Postal Service cannot share the name of the employee who tested positive for COVID-19 or further specifics of his or her medical condition.

The safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority. To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended guidance and strategies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).