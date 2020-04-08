UAB Offers Online COVID-19 Symptom Tracker

by Alabama News Network Staff

The University of Alabama at Birmingham is offering an online COVID-19 symptom tracker. It is part of a statewide initiative to help track symptoms statewide, especially in rural parts of the state.

UAB says by tracking symptoms, it will be able to see how many people in a local area may be infected.

Click here to use the UAB symptom tracker.

If you experience COVID-19 symptoms, you should first call your primary health care provider or urgent care facility. Do not go to your doctor’s office, nearby emergency room or testing site.

If you have questions about where to get tested, if you need to be tested or anything else related to coronavirus, call the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The ADPH has two hotlines set up to answer general questions and provide information about how and where to get tested.

For testing sites and hours of operation, call (888) 264-2256. This hotline is open 24 hours a day.

For general COVID-19 questions, call (800) 270-7268 or email covid19info@adph.state.al.us. Calls are answered from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

UAB reminds you that the best thing you can do to protect yourself and those in your community is to stay home. This means limiting physical contact with friends, family members and strangers.

Do not let your children have play dates with others, do not use communal structures like public playgrounds and do not go places that are not necessary.

If you do leave, remember to keep a six foot distance from others and wash your hands after touching surfaces other people may have touched.

— Information from the University of Alabama at Birmingham