Alabama Shakespeare Festival to Launch Virtual Monologue Series

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival has created a unique way to connect with audiences during the coronavirus pandemic. While its theatre in Montgomery may be closed, it will be launching a virtual monologue series.

Starting Friday, actors who have appeared on stage at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival will share their favorite Shakespeare monologues online.

The project is part of ASF’s extensive “Play On!” initiative to provide theatre lovers of all ages with performance and educational content online.

“This crisis has affected so many of us, particularly theatre artists. ‘Play On!’ allows ASF to advance its mission to create transformative theatrical programming in the wake of canceled and postponed productions,” said Artistic Director Rick Dildine.

The postings can be seen on ASF’s social media channels and at ASF.net/PlayOn.

The first round of videos will feature pieces by ASF Associate Artistic Director and longtime company member Greta Lambert (recent acting credits include the 2020 production of Alabama Story and 2019’s Steel Magnolias); Cassia Thompson (last seen in the 2019 productions of Romeo & Juliet and Our Town); ASF MFA alum Tarah Flanagan (who last appeared in the 2019 world premiere of BUZZ); Christopher Gerson (last seen in Alabama Story, as well as 2019’s BUZZ, Romeo & Juliet, and Our Town); Marina Shay (2018’s Twelfth Night and The Miracle Worker); Steven David Martin (who appeared in several ASF productions in the late 1980s, including The Taming of the Shrew and The Tempest); longtime company member and audience favorite Rodney Clark (Bear Country, A Christmas Carol, King Lear); and Zuhdi Boueri (BUZZ).

Upcoming actors include Philip Pleasants, Madeleine Lambert, Chris Mixon, Greg Thornton, Louis Butelli, Billy Finn, Charles Pasternak, Melissa Maxwell, Terrell Sledge, Nehassaiu deGannes, Chauncy Thomas, Sarah Walker Thornton, Jill Tanner and Carrie Preston.

Despite the obstacles that not-for-profit arts organizations like ASF will face in the coming months, ASF is providing this content free of charge. However, donations of any size to help ASF “Play On!” are welcome at ASF.net/donate.

— Information from Alabama Shakespeare Festival