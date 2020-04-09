Camden Nursing Home Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Camden Nursing Facility employee tested positive for COVID-19. Upon learning of the test results on March 31, the facility implemented additional precautions for its residents and staff. On April 2, the facility was notified that three additional employees tested positive for COVID-19. They are receiving appropriate medical care and have not worked since exhibiting symptoms.

At this time, no residents have tested positive for COVID-19. The nursing facility has notified the Alabama Department of Public Health and are following appropriate directives from the CDC and federal and state authorities. They continue to monitor residents closely and screen all employees and vendors prior to entering the building.

Camden Nursing Facility says they appreciate the understanding of residents and their families during this time and are grateful for their dedicated employees who are going above and beyond the call of duty to care for and protect residents.