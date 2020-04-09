Food Insecurity on the Rise Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The COVID-19 outbreak is increasing food insecurity in high poverty areas. And it’s changing how some non-profit organizations — work to meet those needs of people in their communities.

Christian Outreach Alliance Food Pantry has been giving food to needy families in Dallas County — for 25 years.

A drive-thru food pick-up process has been implemented at the food pantry — because of COVID-19. And the number of times people have to come out — to pick-up food — has also been reduced.

Outreach officials say the need for food assistance appears to be growing — since the pandemic started.

“We’ve had a lot of people who have never been with us coming through today. We’ve had lots that have been with us in the past and haven’t been currently this year. And they’ve come back to us today,” said Jacque Johnson.

For more information about the Christian Outreach Alliance Food Pantry — call (334) 872-6904.

For information about the Knights & Orchids Society food delivery program — call (334) 603-1716.