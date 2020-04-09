Gov. Ivey Awards Grant for Auburn Training Connection Program

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded an $80,000 grant to assist in the development of a program that assists startup entrepreneurs.

The Auburn Training Connection is using grant funds to help with business guidance as well as aiding in developing prototypes for Alabama entrepreneurs. The ATC will review applications from Alabama entrepreneurs for the program and select those who meet the criteria for participating.

“We need to continue strong innovation and entrepreneurship in our state, especially to help us regain our economic momentum in the wake of COVID-19,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased to award this grant to Auburn Training Connection as it seeks to find and support Alabamians with new, big ideas for moving the state forward.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the Alabama Research Alliance. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, infrastructure upgrades, recreation, energy conservation, and water resource management.

“ADECA shares Gov. Ivey’s support of programs designed to help innovators in our state see their ideas come to fruition,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA’s partnership with organizations like the Auburn Training Connection helps entrepreneurs with big ideas learn the ins and outs of running a business so that they have a better chance for long-term success.”

Ivey notified Amy Brabham, ATC’s workforce development director, that the grant had been approved. Matching funds of $80,000 will supplement the grant.