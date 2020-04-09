How to Safely Grocery Shop During the Coronavirus Pandemic

by Alabama News Network Staff

Everyday tasks that were deemed as simple are now turning into a hassle all because of the coronavirus pandemic. While grocery shopping we now have to take certain precautions that we never had to think of before.

Mirjam-Colette Kempf, Ph.D., MPH, an infectious diseases expert and a professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Nursing, gave a few tips on how to protect yourself from the coronavirus before, during and after your trip to the store.

Before You Go To The Store:

Determine if the trip is even necessary “You should go to the store only for essential items that you cannot live without at the moment,” says Kempf. He also recommends having groceries delivered or asking a family member or friend to go to the store for you if you are considered high risk due to your age or if you are immunocompromised. For those who are not high risk making a grocery list will come in handy.

“You should try to minimize your time in a grocery store. One way to do this is to make a list so you know what you want. This will reduce the time that you are walking around looking for various items.” Kempf adds that you should plan to buy the groceries you need for the next two weeks to limit the number of trips you make to the store.

Protect Yourself and Others While Grocery Shopping:

Once you arrive at the store wipe down your grocery cart or basket with wipes that are usually provided by the store. It’s also a good idea to bring some along with you just in case.Most stores are limiting the number of people inside at a time but if your store is not doing that remember to practice social distancing from other customers.

When checking out, put your credit card or money in a pocket or somewhere that is easily accessible so that you do not have to search in your purse and touch other items. If you have to use a touchpad or pen or accept change, use hand sanitizer or a wipe to clean your hands after putting those items away. As for reusable bags, Kempf says it is safe to keep using them, as long as you wipe the bags down, especially on the outside, after each use.