Hyundai Donating Free Lunches to Montgomery-area Healthcare Workers

by Alabama News Network Staff

To show appreciation for the critical work Montgomery’s front line health providers are doing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in our home community, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, LLC (HMMA) is donating 450 box lunches to three Montgomery-area health providers over the next two weeks.

HMMA will donate box lunches to nurses, emergency room teams, and intensive care unit teams. 150 lunches each will be delivered to Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, Baptist Hospital in Montgomery (South/East), and Baptist Hospital in Prattville. The lunches will be delivered on April 9, April 14, and April 16 by 11:30 AM.

HMMA’s on-site catering vendor AVI Food Services will be making the box lunches consisting of a sandwich, chips, a cookie, and bottled water. Of course, all social distancing recommendations will be adhered to.

”The River Region is our home,” said Yvette Gilkey-Shuford, HMMA director – administration. “This is just a small token of our appreciation for the sacrifices our front line health providers are making to help our community fight the coronavirus, including among some of our own team members.”