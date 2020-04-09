LEAD Academy Opens Enrollment for 2020-2021 School Year

by Alabama News Network Staff

LEAD Academy, Montgomery’s first public charter school, has opened enrollment for the 2020-21 school year for students entering kindergarten through sixth grade. At full capacity, anticipated enrollment is 456 students. Parents interested in registering can visit LEAD’s website at www.leadacademyal.org.

The LEAD Academy Board released the following statement upon opening enrollment for the 2020-21 school year:

“Over the course of this year, there have been many obstacles to overcome. Through it all, our focus has never wavered and the success of our students will always remain our number one priority. That is why we have worked diligently to identify and secure an administrative staff that shares the goals and values central to our mission. Their leadership, along with the guidance of the Board, has enabled LEAD to end the year with a positive financial picture – no debt, all of our bills are fully paid, and state and federal dollars are being received in a timely manner.”

“Going forward, LEAD will be continuing our STEM education through partnership with Project Lead the Way; a nationally known Science, Technology, Engineering and Math curriculum. LEAD will be the only elementary school in Montgomery County with this distinction. We will be expanding to a second building that neighbors our current location, and hope to start a pre-k program on the premises, enabling us to prepare future kindergarteners to be LEADers.”

“We are thankful to have emerged from all the challenges that we have faced stronger than we were before and more determined than ever to continue to offer school choice in Montgomery.”