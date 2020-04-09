More Than 106,000 Alabama Workers Filed Unemployment Claims Last Week

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Labor has released its official count for initial unemployment claims filed during the week of March 29 – April 4.

The labor department says 106,739 initial claims were filed either online or by telephone during the period. It says 94,047 of those claims are COVID-19 related.

Click County Breakdown for a breakdown by county.

Click Industry Breakdown for a breakdown by industry.

*Be sure to click week ending day 2020-04-04.

The majority of claims filed were from employees in the Industry Not Available (unclassified) section (36,662), followed by Manufacturing (13,962), Accommodation and Food Services industry (12,121), Health Care and Social Assistance (10,483), Retail Trade (10,148), and Administrative and Support and Waste (7,672).

Jefferson County had largest number of claims with 15,839.