Noticeably Cooler Close To The Week; Easter Severe Threat

by Ben Lang

The clouds and showers around early Thursday morning are gone, with sunshine across the board at midday. Despite a cold front pushing through our area today, temperatures still look quite warm with highs in the upper 70s north to mid 80s and upper 80s south. Cooler air arrives overnight, with lows temperatures eventually falling into the upper 40s to low 50s. Clouds increase behind the front tonight, and light rain also looks possible late tonight through early Friday morning. Areas along and south of highway 80 have the best chance to see rain through Friday morning. However, rain amounts look very light.

The morning clouds and lingering showers clear relatively quickly Friday. After that, expect a generally sunny sky with a breezy north wind and much cooler temperatures. Highs only reach the 60s to around 70°. Friday night looks quite cool for this time of year, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Saturday looks quiet weather-wise, with just a slight increase in clouds during the day. Looks like a pretty seasonable day with highs in the mid 70s. Saturday night low fall into the mid 50s. Easter Sunday features a potentially significant episode of severe weather. The storm prediction center places all of central and south Alabama under 30% severe probabilities Sunday. That’s as high as that particular scale goes in the day 4-8 outlook range. Tornadoes, damaging straight line winds, and large hail all appear possible Sunday afternoon and night. Stay tuned for more updates between now and Sunday.

The storm system capable of producing severe weather Sunday quickly clears our area to the east on Monday. Expect quieter weather through next Thursday. Next week could also be mainly dry, but there’s a chance some rain lingers into Monday from the Easter storm system. Another system could develop in the gulf Tuesday and bring some rain to our area. However, models are split on that outcome at this time. The consensus is for dry, mainly sunny/clear weather next Wednesday and Thursday. Expect near-seasonable or slightly below-seasonable temperatures next week, with highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.