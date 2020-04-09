Overnight Showers Then Cooler Friday

by Shane Butler



A frontal boundary makes a pass through our region tonight. Cooler air slides in behind the boundary and temps fall into the lower 50s overnight. The front sets up over the gulf coast just as a disturbance works along the boundary overnight. Light to moderate rain moves through the area into early Friday morning. Most of the rain activity will have passed to our east by 8am and sunshine will gradually return to the area through the late morning hours. It will be a sunny but noticeably cooler afternoon. High temps may only manage upper 60s to lower 70s area wide. Friday night will be much cooler with temps falling into the lower 40s by early Saturday morning. As for Saturday, it’s looking fairly decent with mostly sunny skies and temps warming into the mid 70s. It’s all down hill from there as a strong storm system moves into the deep south Sunday. An area of low pressure along with its trailing cold front will kick off a severe storm event. All modes of severe storms will be possible with the main threats damaging winds and tornadoes. Some of the tornadoes could be significant and long track ones. This will most likely be a late afternoon/evening event. Everyone needs to plan now for where they expect to shelter during this storm event!