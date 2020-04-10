ADOR Issues Update for Income and Other Tax Relief

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Revenue announced today that the period for certain tax relief related to income and other taxes has been updated.

Taxpayers can defer state income tax payments due on or after April 1, (previously April 15), and before July 15, to July 15, without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed. This deferment applies to all taxpayers, including individuals, trusts and estates, corporations and other non-corporate tax filers.

Other taxes included in the deadline extension are corporate income tax, the Financial Institution Excise Tax (FIET), and the Business Privilege Tax (BPT).

Read the updated order for more details.

Taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms or call the Alabama Department of Revenue to qualify for this automatic state tax filing and payment relief. Individual taxpayers who need additional time to file beyond the July 15 deadline can request a filing extension through the usual methods.

The Department will continue to monitor issues related to the COVID-19 virus, and updated information will be posted on the Department’s website Coronavirus page.

This updated order mirrors the expansion of filing and payments due dates covered in a similar update issued by the IRS on April 9.