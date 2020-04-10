Auburn University Montgomery to House Baptist Health Employees

by Alabama News Network Staff

In response to the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Auburn University at Montgomery and Baptist Health have partnered together to provide a safe space for Baptist Health team members who are working on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19. Through this partnership, AUM will provide 48 rooms in Lilac Hall at no cost to Baptist Health or its team members.

Lilac Hall is part of AUM’s Courtyard housing complex, which offers private bathrooms and kitchens, WiFi and cable, as well as laundry facilities. This location also provides convenient parking and easy access to a walking trail. Baptist Health is providing all cleaning services, linens, towels, laundry detergent, dryer sheets and other necessities. Thanks to the generosity of Lowe’s, which donated more than $3,000 worth of items, the residence halls are equipped with microwaves, lamps, pillows and additional decorations to help make the space feel as close to home as possible. Final touches of bedding and television sets were added to the residence halls, thanks to donations from Wal-Mart Market #8 and a local plumbing company.

There are currently no students utilizing this residence hall. Of AUM’s population of 1,200 campus housing residents, approximately 250 remain on campus. Most have remained at home since the university revealed plans on March 12 to deliver coursework remotely through the remainder of the spring semester. The healthcare workers will practice social distancing guidelines and not interact with the small population of students who remain on campus.