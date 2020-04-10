Dallas Co. EMA Braces for Severe Weather Amid COVID-19 Crisis

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Dallas County EMA is preparing for the threat of severe weather this weekend — but officials say the Coronavirus pandemic — is making it harder.

Director Toya Stiles says Dallas County is under an enhanced risk of severe weather this weekend. And she’s urging residents to stay weather aware.

“We’re expecting damaging winds up to 70 miles per hour, golf ball size hail and tornadoes,”said Stiles.

“I encourage residents to have numerous ways to receive they weather alerts. Whether that’s with a NOAA weather radio, television, also we have an app available. If you live in a mobile home — we encourage you to go to one of our individual storm shelters.”

Stiles says COVID-19 has made providing shelter for residents during severe weather — a lot more complicated.

She says the county’s six storm shelters will be open throughout the county — to keep people safe. But their capacity will be extremely reduced.

“Even though the capacity is 50 — we’re going to down size to 10, to 10 people. So, that way we can kind of implement the social distance.”

Stiles says Selma High School will also be used as a shelter. She says masks and gloves will be available for residents — at each shelter location.

Dallas County has eleven confirmed cases of COVID-19.