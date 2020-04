Gov. Kay Ivey Delivers Easter Message to the People of Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has delivered an Easter message to the people of Alabama.

WATCH GOV. IVEY’S EASTER MESSAGE

Here is the complete text of her message:

“My fellow Alabamians,

As we enter the most Holy time for our faith, I know it is easy to be discouraged with everything that is happening in our world right now.

It is disheartening to see that many of our fellow Alabamians falling victim to this disease and we grow impatient with the disruption to our daily lives.

We know we need to abide by these social distancing guidelines for the benefit of us all, but it has made many people feel isolated and lonely.

Scripture reminds us in John 16:33 that “In this world you will have trouble, but take heart! He has overcome the world.”

Friends, Jesus’ death on the cross is the promise that Christ will make all things new and he can work all things for His good.

I know this year’s Easter isn’t what we are used to… This too shall pass.

As you join others in faith this Sunday through your electronic device, let us give thanks to the Lord for his blessings on our lives and remember each other in our prayers.

Remember, we’ll get through this, together, even if we are standing six feet apart.

May God continue to bless you and the great state of Alabama.”