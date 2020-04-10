I-65 Resurfacing in Montgomery to Begin Monday Evening

by Alabama News Network Staff

On the evening of Monday, April 13, weather permitting, an Alabama Department of Transportation resurfacing project on Interstate 65, will begin.

The project will begin north of the Fairview Avenue interchange and end at the north end of the Alabama River Bridge.

During the project temporary lane closures are restricted during the day. Temporary lane closures will be permitted Sunday through Thursday evening. Single lane closures are possible 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and double lane closures are possible 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Motorists should anticipate delays and be alert when driving through a construction zone.

ALDOT awarded the project to Midsouth Paving, Inc., out of Birmingham, at a cost of approximately $2.8 million. The project is expected to be completed by the end of Summer 2020.

