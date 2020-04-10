Montgomery Sheriff’s Office Preps for the Weekend’s Severe Weather

by Samantha Williams

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is prepping for the storms, all the while, trying to stay safe amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Officials said they will be following the latest weather alerts and are prepared to travel whenever needed. The sheriff’s office will be sending alerts to the public through their social media and weather app.

Captain George Beaudry said that while law enforcement officers are trained to multi-task, this weekend brings an unusual dual threat: “We’re going to try and keep personnel in the general vicinity of whatever we see potential for severe weather. We are going to have them shelter in-place until such a time that is safe, but if there is an emergency in a specific area, we will be prepared to respond in a timely matter and as safely as we can.”

Captain Beaudry encourages you to call 911 if you have an emergency… and reminds everyone to follow guidelines to keep safe from the storm and the Coronavirus.