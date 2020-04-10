Over 450 Healthcare Workers Have Been Infected With Covid-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

More than 450 health care workers in Alabama have been infected with COVID-19 as the total cases in the state neared 3,000. The Alabama Department of Public Health said that 464 employees in hospitals and doctors’ offices have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began in Alabama.

Infections in health care workers accounted for more than 15% of all cases in the state. Alabama reached nearly 3,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday. The virus has been blamed for at least 80 deaths in the state. Alabama officials urged people to continue to practice social distancing even through the Easter weekend.

