Strong To Severe Storms Sunday

by Shane Butler

A much cooler air mass has set up over the deep south for the start of our weekend. Northerly winds are ushering in cooler/drier air to the region. You will feel the chill under mostly clear skies overnight. Temps will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s early Saturday morning. Abundant sunshine will allow for a nice recovery in afternoon temperatures Saturday. Most spots should reach the low to mid 70s.

Our weather makes a turn for the worse Sunday! At the present time, the Storm Prediction Center has all of our western counties in a Moderate Risk 4/5 on the storm scale. The rest of our area is placed in an Enhanced Risk 3/5. This in response to a significant storm system moving into our area Sunday afternoon/evening and possibly lasting until the early morning hours of Monday. All modes of severe storms are likely and include: heavy rain, large hail, damaging winds in excess of 70 mph, and tornadoes. We expect some of the tornadoes to be strong possibly EF2 and higher!

Everyone needs to know where they will be sheltering before Sunday arrives. This means going over your severe weather plan now so there’s no confusion when the warnings are issued Sunday. Some shelters may be closed because of Covid-19 and it’s best to find that out now. We suggest you have multiple ways of receiving warnings. It’s a good idea to have cell phones charged up and fresh batteries in weather radio.