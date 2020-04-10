The Number of Coronavirus Cases in Alabama Now Topping 3,000

by Savanna Sabb

There are now more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Alabama. Health officials said there have been 80 reported deaths in the state, but as of right now, they have only confirmed that 58 people have died from the virus.

The rest are likely under investigation. More than 350 people have been hospitalized since March 13th.

Most of these numbers change and update, in real-time. CLICK HERE to see the interactive map of Alabama’s Coronavirus cases.