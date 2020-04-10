Tornado or Virus? Pandemic Means Tough Sheltering Decisions
Each day brings the United States closer to peak severe weather season, and especially with severe weather potentially hitting our area this Sunday those are faced with a question: Is it better to take on a twister outside a community shelter or to face the possibility of contracting the coronavirus inside one?
Tornado-prone states including Alabama are recommending that people go into shelters if dangerous weather is approaching. Hundreds of people filled shelters in the Tennessee Valley during a weather threat last month. But some say they’d rather take their chances with a twister than COVID-19. The dilemma could get worse if the virus is still a threat when hurricane season starts June 1.
