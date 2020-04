Town of Goshen Fire Chief Dies After Serving More Than 30 Years

by Savanna Sabb

According to the Town of Goshen’s Facebook page, Mark Miley, chief of the Goshen Fire Department passed away this morning at home with his wife Rhonda by his side. Chief Miley served with the department for more than 30 years.

The Town of Goshen said, “this loss will leave a major void in our community due to his selfless nature to serve his fellow men and willingness to always be there to help someone in their time of need.”