Trump’s Virginia Winery Eligible for Federal Bailout Under the $2.2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Bill

by Alabama News Network Staff

President Donald Trump’s Virginia vineyard could be eligible for a federal bailout under the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus he signed into law last month. That’s despite provisions that were intended to prevent him and his family from personally benefiting.

Deep in the fine print of the law passed by Congress to try to arrest an economic free fall is language that would put the winery in the category of businesses eligible for aid because grapes used to make wine are a “specialty crop.”

A company representative said Friday there were no plans to apply.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)