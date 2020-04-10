U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Debt Management Center Suspends Veteran Debts

by Samantha Williams

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Debt Management Center is suspending all actions on veteran debts under the jurisdiction of the Treasury Department for 60 days. The USDVA said it will continue to evaluate an extension of this timeline during the COVID-19 crisis.

If the suspension is extended, the USDVA will update its website at www.va.gov/debtman.

The USDVA is also suspending collection action or extending repayment terms on pre-existing VA debts, as the veteran prefers.

Veterans and family members affected by COVID-19 that may have a benefit debt and need temporary financial relief should contact the DMC at 1-800-827-0648.