XFL Suspends Operations, Lays Off Workers

by Alabama News Network Staff

The XFL has suspended operations and laid off its employees. Employees were told Friday of the layoffs during an in-house conference call.

The upstart league backed by WWE canceled the remainder of its season last month because of the coronavirus pandemic, but promised to be back in 2021. The moves have left the league’s future in doubt.

The XFL has eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox.

