Alabama Woman on Road to Recovery After Coronavirus Diagnosis

by Justin Walker

An Alabama couple is sharing insight and advice after the wife’s recent coronavirus diagnosis..

For days, Birmingham resident Sherri Ross had been battling a cough. She thought it had to do with her allergies and a recent asthma diagnosis.

But as the month of April came, Ross lost her senses of taste and smell. That’s when she decided it was time to get tested for COVID-19.

Ross’s test came back positive.

“When I first got the diagnosis, my heart just went into my stomach and I got numb, I got freaked out,” Ross said.

Ross told us she had some symptoms, but had not yet run a fever.

“There are days when I’ve had a good shortness of breath, and we have stairs in our house, so taking the stairs has really winded me. I have to be very careful and take my inhaler,” Ross said.

Living under the same roof, Sherri’s husband Daniel Walters also decided to get tested…Shockingly, his test came back negative..

“Several friends of mine are in the medical research community. They’ve said there’s a high kind of false negatives out there, so we’re just continuing to treat it as if both of us have it and making sure we stay self-quarantined,” Walter said.

Now on a positive road to recovery, Ross has new view on life: “It’s definitely made me appreciate life more, I will tell you that. That was the first thing I’ve thought of when I got my diagnosis was that I’m not taking anything for granted anymore,” Ross said.

Ross says she’s helping medical researchers learn more about the Coronavirus by filling out daily forms. She also says she is prepared to donate her plasma when she fully recovers.