Birmingham Love Triangle Ends in Deadly Shooting and One Officer Arrested

by Alabama News Network Staff

Birmingham police say one of their officers was arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing a woman in a slaying connected to a love triangle.

Police took 39-year-old Alfreda Fluker into custody Saturday at her home in west Birmingham. Officers responding Friday night to an alert by the city’s gunfire detection system found the 43-year-old victim shot multiple times inside an unmarked police car in Germania Park.

Police say the woman was later pronounced dead. Her name has not been released. Police Chief Patrick Smith said she was in the vehicle with an off-duty Birmingham police detective. He was not injured.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)