Birmingham Love Triangle Ends in Deadly Shooting and One Officer Arrested

Birmingham Police Detective Alfreda Fluker Credit: ABC3340

 

Birmingham police say one of their officers was arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing a woman in a slaying connected to a love triangle.

Police took 39-year-old Alfreda Fluker into custody Saturday at her home in west Birmingham. Officers responding Friday night to an alert by the city’s gunfire detection system found the 43-year-old victim shot multiple times inside an unmarked police car in Germania Park.

Credit: ABC3340

Police say the woman was later pronounced dead. Her name has not been released. Police Chief Patrick Smith said she was in the vehicle with an off-duty Birmingham police detective. He was not injured.

 

 

