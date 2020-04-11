Celebrating Easter Sunday? Drive-in and Online Services Happening Across the River Region

by Samantha Williams

If you’re planning to celebrate Easter Sunday, it will have a different look this year due COVID-19. People across the River Region are hosting drive-in services and virtual sermons this Sunday.

Camden: Churches in Camden are planning a community-wide drive-in church service for Easter Sunday morning. The service will be held in the parking lot of Wilcox Central High School at 9:30. CLICK HERE for more information.

Montgomery:

Beacon of Hope Church of God: Drive-in service at 10:45 a.m. CLICK HERE for more information.

Church of the Highlands: Online services at 8, 9:45 and 11:30 a.m. CLICK HERE for more information.

Cloverdale Baptist Church: Drive-in church service at 11:00 a.m. They will be broadcasting the service over the radio in the church parking lot. Childcare is provided. CLICK HERE for more information.

First Baptist Church Montgomery: Online service at 8:30 a.m. on Facebook and the church's website. CLICK HERE for more information.

First United Methodist Church Montgomery: Online service at 7 and 11 a.m. CLICK HERE for more information.

Frazer United Methodist Church: Online services for both contemporary and sanctuary-style worship. CLICK HERE for more information.

Landmark Church of Christ: Online worship at 10 a.m. on its FACEBOOK page. CLICK HERE for more information.

True Word of Life Church: Drive-in service and communion at 10 a.m. in the church parking lot. CLICK HERE for more information.

Millbrook:

Grandview Pines Baptist Church: The church’s Facebook said due to the threat of bad weather, the drive-in service has been postponed until next Sunday, April 19th at 10:45. CLICK HERE for more information.

Millbrook Baptist Church: Online service at 10 a.m. on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube. CLICK HERE for more information.

Prattville:

Centerpoint Fellowship Church Prattville: Sunrise service on Facebook at 6 a.m. and worship service on Facebook and Youtube at 9:30 a.m. CLICK HERE for more information.

First United Methodist Church Prattville: Drive-in worship service at 10 a.m. at 750 E. Main St. That is in the parking lot across from Winn-Dixie and behind CVS Pharmacy. Drivers will tune into 106.5 on their radio stations and hear live music and an Easter message. You must remain in your vehicle with the windows up. In addition, the flower cross, a tradition of the church, will be ready Easter morning on the church lawn, 100 E. 4th St., for people to place flowers and take family photos while social distancing. CLICK HERE for more information.

Wetumpka: