List of Storm Shelters in the Event of Severe Weather this Easter Sunday
In the event of severe weather on Easter Sunday, cities in the area have designated storm shelters for their residents to retreat to.
The following is a list of cities that have released where their storm shelters are going to be. Keep checking with alabamanews.net for an updated version of this list.
- Eclectic– According to the Eclectic Police Department’s Facebook, the Junior High auditorium and the First Baptist Church will be used as safer place locations. Do keep in mind ONLY 10 people can be in these locations at any given time and they must practice social distancing.
- Alexander City– As stated by the Alexander City Police Department’s Facebook page the city hall will be open to all residents starting at 1:00 until the event is over.
- Bullock County– The Bullock County Courthouse and the Richard Stone Complex basement will serve as a storm shelter. The time of when the shelter will open has not yet been released, the Bullock County EMA Facebook Page will have the times posted by the end of the day.