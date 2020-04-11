Severe Storms Likely Easter Sunday

by Ben Lang

Some good news and some bad news. The good news is that the moderate (level 4/5) risk for severe weather across west-central Alabama Sunday has not yet been upgraded to high (level 5/5). The bad news is that the threats we’ve mentioned over the last couple days (tornadoes, some strong and long-track, damaging straight-line winds, possibly widespread, and large, damaging hail) are still likely to impact our area Sunday.

In the meantime, it was basically a perfect April day across central and south Alabama. Despite temperatures falling into the mid and upper 30s for many around sunrise this morning, temperatures rebounded into the low and mid 70s under a sunny sky this afternoon. This evening looks just fine weather-wise. Expect a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the 60s through 9PM. Clouds increase overnight with lows in the mid 50s.

Severe weather is likely in our area on Easter Sunday, particularly between the afternoon and Sunday night. This could be a severe weather outbreak across the southeast. While there could be a few rounds of severe weather for the southeast, the third may be the only one to impact our area directly. The “main event” emerges from central Mississippi into west Alabama by the late afternoon or early evening. Discrete or semi-discrete storms may eventually grow into a line of severe storms on their way into Alabama.

These storms will be capable of producing tornadoes, some of which could be strong and long-track, potentially widespread damaging straight-line winds, and large, damaging hail greater than 1″ in size. The storms will also be impacting our area at night, making tornadoes nearly impossible to see. You’ll want to remain close to your tornado-safe place through Sunday night. These storms gradually work their way east overnight, still impacting southeast Alabama through 3AM. By sunrise Monday morning, the storms are out of our area.

Next week looks relatively quiet and features near-seasonable weather. We’ll see highs in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s for the most part. A developing area of low pressure in the gulf next week could produce rain in our area Tuesday and Wednesday. Models are split on that outcome, with the GFS keeping us dry and the Euro showing rain for southeast Alabama during that time. Thursday and Friday look dry, however, featuring some sunshine (especially on Thursday). Another weather system arriving next weekend looks to provide a decent chance for rain.