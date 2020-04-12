Safety Precautions in the Event You Are Faced With Downed Power Lines
Alabama News Network wants you to stay safe and in the event, you are met with downed power lines as the result of severe weather. The following is a list of precautions from Alabama Power that you can take to ensure your safety.
- Stay away, and keep children and pets away, from downed lines.
- Do not drive over lines or under low hanging lines.
- Always assume power lines are energized.
- Avoid areas with fallen trees or limbs where downed lines may be hidden.
- DO NOT attempt to remove tree limbs or anything else caught in power lines. To report an issue, call Alabama Power at 1-800-888-2726 or contact local law enforcement.
- DO NOT attempt to make repairs to Alabama Power equipment. Call 1-800-888-2726 and wait for our trained work crews to get there so they can perform the potentially dangerous work.
- Stay away from areas where repair crews are working. If driving near work crews, obey road signs and proceed cautiously.