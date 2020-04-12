57-Year-Old Woman Dies In Easter Sunday House Fire

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery woman, 57, is left dead after an early morning house fire this Easter Sunday. As reported by Montgomery District Fire Chief Quentin Burke, The Montgomery fire department responded to the 1900 block of Wyndgate Loop just before 4 a.m.

Upon arrival the two-story home was enveloped in heavy visible smoke, as firefighters immediately searched the home they found one occupant with fire-related injuries. Attempts to resuscitate were ineffective, and the victim was later pronounced dead after succumbing to her injuries. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.