A Significant Severe Storm Event Is Likely Across Alabama Today/Tonight!

by Shane Butler

It’s April and these type storm days are inevitable here in Alabama. We all need to be prepared and ready to shelter as storms move through the area. It will be a long afternoon, evening, and overnight period with numerous rounds of storms. Our weather and news team are ready to cover this event and get you through it.

The overall weather setup continues to show a strengthening storm system moving into the deep south this afternoon. As a warm front lifts northward, our area transitions into the warm sector. This will be the breeding ground for isolated cells and some could intensify into supercells. All modes of severe storms will be likely with tornadoes, strong long-track possible, damaging winds to 70 mph, and large hail up to golf ball size. It’s likely numerous storms will move through your area this evening, so you can’t let your guard down until this event is over. We expect that will be shortly after 2AM for our eastern most counties.

We have a lot to deal with these days, especially Convid-19 social distancing issues and now this severe storm event. Definitely not the way we would like to spend our Easter Sunday, but let’s all pull together and stay safe out there today! We will see much improved weather conditions Monday and most of next week.