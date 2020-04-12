47,000 Alabama Power Customers Are Without Service Statewide
UPDATE- As of 8:00 p.m there are approximately 47,000 Alabama Power customers without service statewide. In central Alabama, approximately 1,400 customers without service. Crews are responding to outages where it is safe to do so. The following is a breakdown of where current outages exist:
- Dallas County – 630 customers
- Lowndes County – 290 customers
- Wilcox County – 170 customers
- Montgomery – 170 customers
- Fewer outages also exist in Autauga, Perry, Elmore, and Chilton Counties