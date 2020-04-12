Montgomery Nursing Home Has Reported 11 COVID-19 Cases

by Alabama News Network Staff

Three residents and eight staff members from Hillview Terrace Rehab Select in Montgomery have tested positive for COVID-19. This comes one month after a resident -who is currently receiving medical care- tested positive.

In a press release sent to Alabama News Network, Hillview Terrace stated, “The staff members are on home quarantine and are receiving the appropriate medical care if needed. As test results

come in, we are taking every step to provide medical care for those who test positive and are

using all measures at our disposal to protect those who test negative from contracting the virus.”

The facility also stated that it has notified the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Montgomery County Health Department, as well as the family members of those infected.

In regard to their residents and staff members, Hillview Terrace stated “We are grateful for our staff members who are working hard and providing compassionate care for each resident of Hillview Terrace. We will continue to keep our residents and family members informed and appreciate their understanding and patience.”