PDS Tornado Watch Issued for Much of Local Area

The National Weather Service has issued a PDS Tornado Watch for part of Alabama
until Midnight CDT. PDS stands for "particularly dangerous situation."

The watch includes the following counties in the Alabama News Network viewing area:

Autauga, Chilton, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Lowndes, Marengo,
Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Wilcox
The complete list of Alabama counties includes:
   AUTAUGA              BALDWIN             BIBB                
   CALHOUN              CHILTON             CHOCTAW             
   CLARKE               CLAY                CLEBURNE            
   COOSA                DALLAS              ELMORE              
   GREENE               HALE                JEFFERSON           
   LOWNDES              MARENGO             MOBILE              
   MONROE               MONTGOMERY          PERRY               
   SHELBY               ST. CLAIR           SUMTER              
   TALLADEGA            TUSCALOOSA          WASHINGTON          
   WILCOX
- Several tornadoes and a couple of intense tornadoes are likely
- Widespread damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 80mph likely
- Isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible

Clusters of severe thunderstorms will spread east-northeast from Mississippi 
through this evening. Greatest tornado threat will exist across west-central 
to north-central portions of Alabama into early evening.
PROBABILITY TABLE:
PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES                        : >95%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES       :  90%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS              :  90%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 65 KNOTS          :  10%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS              :  80%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES          :  60%
PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS : >95%

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop. The Alabama News Network Weather Authority team of meteorologists will be working throughout the evening and overnight as long as conditions warrant. Watch for Live updates on CBS 8 and ABC 32. Live Interactive Radar Weather Authority - Facebook - Twitter - Web page
