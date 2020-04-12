PDS Tornado Watch Issued for Much of Local Area

by Alabama News Network Staff

The National Weather Service has issued a PDS Tornado Watch for part of Alabama until Midnight CDT. PDS stands for "particularly dangerous situation." The watch includes the following counties in the Alabama News Network viewing area: Autauga, Chilton, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Lowndes, Marengo, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Wilcox

The complete list of Alabama counties includes:

AUTAUGA BALDWIN BIBB CALHOUN CHILTON CHOCTAW CLARKE CLAY CLEBURNE COOSA DALLAS ELMORE GREENE HALE JEFFERSON LOWNDES MARENGO MOBILE MONROE MONTGOMERY PERRY SHELBY ST. CLAIR SUMTER TALLADEGA TUSCALOOSA WASHINGTON WILCOX

- Several tornadoes and a couple of intense tornadoes are likely - Widespread damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 80mph likely - Isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible Clusters of severe thunderstorms will spread east-northeast from Mississippi through this evening. Greatest tornado threat will exist across west-central to north-central portions of Alabama into early evening.

PROBABILITY TABLE: PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES : >95% PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES : 90% PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS : 90% PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 65 KNOTS : 10% PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS : 80% PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES : 60% PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS : >95%

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop. The Alabama News Network Weather Authority team of meteorologists will be working throughout the evening and overnight as long as conditions warrant.