5-Year-Old Girl Fatally Struck by Vehicle Near Lagoon Park, Two More Injured

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle crash that resulted in one pedestrian fatality.

On Friday, April 10, around 6:15 p.m., Montgomery Police and Fire Medics responded to Lagoon Park at Shady Grove Drive in reference to three pedestrians struck by a vehicle. The pedestrians, two adult females and one juvenile female, sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported to Baptist Medical Center South where the juvenile female, Melanie Jasso, 5, was later pronounced dead.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle, a 2012 Toyota Rav 4, were not injured.

MPD’s investigation indicates that the Toyota was traveling west bound on Lagoon Park Drive when the pedestrians entered the lane of travel and were struck. There are no charges anticipated.

The two adult female pedestrians are currently listed as stable.

The investigation into this fatal crash is ongoing, and no further information is available for release at this time.